Left Menu

Mayor meets family members of sanitation worker who died of health complications

Kumar was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on February 22 morning and died there in the afternoon, his son had earlier said.Dheeraj had said his father was employed in the Keshavpuram Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.My father had received his first shot of Covieshield vaccine on February 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:44 IST
Mayor meets family members of sanitation worker who died of health complications

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday met the family members of a 54-year-old sanitation worker who had died from health complications on February 22.

The son of Ramesh Kumar, employed with the area's civic body, had claimed that his father had died days after he was administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

''I met the family of Ramesh, who had died after suffering health complications, while on duty. I have also asked his son to send an application and bio-data, which we will analyse as we are considering offering a job to the next of kin on compassionate grounds,'' Prakash said.

''Since his post-mortem report is awaited, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained,'' he said.

The mayor said the post-mortem was done at Safdarjung Hospital. Kumar was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on February 22 morning and died there in the afternoon, his son had earlier said.

Dheeraj had said his father was employed in the Keshavpuram Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

''My father had received his first shot of Covieshield vaccine on February 17. That day, when he returned home, he started feeling uneasy and the very next day, he was running temperature, which lasted for 2-3 days,'' Dheeraj had said.

He claimed that his father continued to go to work ''despite weakness after getting the vaccine''.

''He collapsed while on duty and was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he died of health complications,'' Dheeraj had said.

He had also said that day that a few leaders had visited his home and were talking about offering compensation and a job to the next of kin.

Dheeraj had said he has an elder sister and a younger brother and his father was the ''sole breadwinner'' of the family.

Nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Thursday, according to data shared by officials. Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Thursday, as per the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopardess found dead at private tea estate in TN

A partially decomposed carcass of a leopardess was found in a private tea estate near Kothagiri, about 20 km from here, on Friday.Some villagers alerted forest department officials who rushed to the spot coming under the Kattabettu range.Po...

Tackling drug menace among youth an ongoing process in Rajasthan: Minister

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday informed the House that the tendency of consuming drugs is increasing day by day among the youth residing in hamlets and villages of Bassi assembly constituency.He said the ...

Rupee falls by 19 paise to below 73 on high crude prices, strong dollar

The rupee slumped by 19 paise to close below the 73 mark against the US currency on Friday due to a stronger dollar and risk aversion in the global markets.The greenback rose to a three-month high against a basket of world currencies after ...

NorthEast Utd bank on magic run against Bagan in first leg of playoffs

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.NorthEast United was written off after their mid-season sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021