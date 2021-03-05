Left Menu

Britain tells EU: Vaccine export restrictions endanger COVID fight

Britain said that restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines could endanger the global fight against the virus, adding that it expected the European Union to honour commitments it made over its vaccine programme.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:15 IST
Britain tells EU: Vaccine export restrictions endanger COVID fight

Britain said that restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines could endanger the global fight against the virus, adding that it expected the European Union to honour commitments it made over its vaccine programme. "The global recovery from COVID relies on international collaboration. We are all dependent on global supply chains - putting in place restrictions endangers global efforts to fight the virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

The EU executive has backed Italy's decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia. "The PM did speak to (EU) President von der Leyen earlier this year and she confirmed that the focus of their mechanism was on transparency and not intended to restrict export by companies... we would expect the EU to continue to stand by its commitments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay

The Senate steered on Friday toward a voting marathon on Democrats USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after enduring an extraordinary half-day holdup forced by a Republican foe of President Joe Bidens top legislative priority. The chambe...

Arjun Munda inaugurates Tribes India GI Mahotsav at LBSNAA Mussoorie

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs inaugurated the Tribes India GI Mahotsav at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration LBSNAA Mussoorie today. Shri Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Shri ...

France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism

Europes vaccine solidarity got a shot in the arm Friday as France rallied to support Italy, saying it could follow suit in blocking exports of coronavirus vaccines outside the European Union if necessary to enforce its own contracts with dr...

Russian deputy PM says death rate fell 21.7% m/m in February

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Friday said that deaths across Russia had fallen by 9.5 on a month-on-month basis in January, and by 21.7 in February, citing data from federal statistics service Rosstat.Golikova said that 5 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021