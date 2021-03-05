Continue with existing COVID strategy in Delhi: LG Anil Baijal to authorities

Left Menu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed authorities to continue with the existing strategy against COVID-19, including cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country, an official said on Friday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed authorities to continue with the existing strategy against COVID-19, including cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country, an official said on Friday. Baijal, who chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a ''marginal increase'', the official said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Niti Aayog member V K Paul among others.

''In view of the yet rising national trends in terms of new infections, it was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing,'' an official said.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry had said Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new COVID-19 cases. At the DDMA meeting on Friday, experts felt that enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and existing levels of RT-PCR testing need to be maintained in the national capital as some states have been witnessing a rise in number of infections, the official said.

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections, official added.

Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus cases and one more fatality on Thursday which pushed the death toll in the city to 10,915.

This was also the highest number of daily cases reported in the city, at least since February beginning.

On February 26, a total of 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in the previous month.

