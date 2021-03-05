Left Menu

Glitch hampers Hungary's vaccination drive as COVID-19 cases rise

"We will apologize to them in a text message," Istvan Gyorgy, a state secretary in charge of the government's vaccination working group, told an online press briefing. The shots would be administered at a later date and plans were still on track to vaccinate 400,000 people over the coming week, he added.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:24 IST
Glitch hampers Hungary's vaccination drive as COVID-19 cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary said on Friday it would have to delay the vaccination of tens of thousands of people after a bureaucratic glitch disrupted its distribution of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot.

Around 74,000 people had been due to get a dose over the weekend but, a government official said, there had been a synchronization error between public records and a list of those registered for shots. "We will apologize to them in a text message," Istvan Gyorgy, a state secretary in charge of the government's vaccination working group, told an online press briefing.

The shots would be administered at a later date and plans were still on track to vaccinate 400,000 people over the coming week, he added. Earlier on Friday, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the country could be facing a sharp rise in hospitalizations, up to around 15,000-20,000 from current levels of around 6,800.

"We will see pressure rising on hospitals," he told state radio. "There will be enough (hospital) beds and ventilators," he added. Orban said tough new lockdown measures announced on Thursday were needed to prevent a "tragedy". The curbs include closing all shops except food stores and pharmacies from Monday until March 22 and closing primary schools.

The prime minister said around 2.4 million people could have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by early April, rising to about 4.7 million by early May. As of Friday, nearly 900,000 Hungarians have received at least the first dose of a vaccine, representing about 9% of the population, Gyorgy told the press briefing.

Since mid-November, Hungary has had a night-time curfew, hotels and restaurants have been closed and remote learning has been in place in all secondary schools. Last week it became the first European Union country to start inoculating people with China's Sinopharm vaccine after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, although neither has been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc.

The Russian and Chinese shots are being administered along with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and shots developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca, all of which have received the EU green light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay

The Senate steered on Friday toward a voting marathon on Democrats USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after enduring an extraordinary half-day holdup forced by a Republican foe of President Joe Bidens top legislative priority. The chambe...

Arjun Munda inaugurates Tribes India GI Mahotsav at LBSNAA Mussoorie

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs inaugurated the Tribes India GI Mahotsav at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration LBSNAA Mussoorie today. Shri Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Shri ...

France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism

Europes vaccine solidarity got a shot in the arm Friday as France rallied to support Italy, saying it could follow suit in blocking exports of coronavirus vaccines outside the European Union if necessary to enforce its own contracts with dr...

Russian deputy PM says death rate fell 21.7% m/m in February

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Friday said that deaths across Russia had fallen by 9.5 on a month-on-month basis in January, and by 21.7 in February, citing data from federal statistics service Rosstat.Golikova said that 5 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021