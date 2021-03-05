Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:25 IST
Industrialists told to get employees vaccinated in PHCs

Puducherry, Mar 5 (PTI): The Puducherry administration on Friday issued a directive to industrialists to ensure their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 in primary health centres (PHCs).

Health Secretary T Arun, along with the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar, held a meeting with representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in this regard.

The Health Department said the industrialists should see to it that their employees aged above 45 with co-morbidities and also those above 60 to get the shot.

The parents of the workers should also get the jab as a preventive measure, the department said.

Official sources told PTI that the second phase of vaccination was on at a snail's pace here and that there was a need to expedite the coverage.

