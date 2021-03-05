Czech Republic asks Germany, Switzerland and Poland for help with COVID patients -health ministry

Czech Republic asks Germany, Switzerland and Poland for help with COVID patients -health ministryReuters | Prague | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:32 IST
The Czech Republic has asked Germany, Switzerland and Poland for help with COVID patients as the situation in its own hospitals is critical, Prague's Health Ministry said on Friday.
"The large number of newly infected patients has intensified pressure on the healthcare system and the number of patients requiring hospitalisation is growing," it said in a statement.
