Denmark pushes back date for all citizens to be vaccinated in July

Denmark pushes back date for all citizens to be vaccinated in JulyReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:19 IST
Denmark has pushed back the final date for when it expects all Danes to have been fully vaccinated to July 18, local media reported on Friday, citing ministry documents.
Health authorities previously expected the vaccination programme to be completed by June 27.
