Denmark pushes back date for all citizens to be vaccinated to July

Denmark has pushed back the final date for when it expects all Danes to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to July 18 after shipments from Johnson & Johnson and Curevac were delayed, local media reported on Friday, citing ministry documents.

Health authorities previously expected the vaccination programme to be completed by June 27, but delays in shipments of the two companies' shots have pushed that date back, B.T. and broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday. Consignments of the Johnson & Johnson shot are now expected in April, and Curevac's in June, according to B.T. and TV 2.

