Sec 144 clamped in Maha village after surge in COVID-19 cases

Sec 144 clamped in Maha village after surge in COVID-19 casesPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:56 IST
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Arvi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after 16 residents there tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Friday.
The village turned into a prohibited zone from 6 pm on Thursday following the order, the district official said.
''Sixteen fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths due to the virus were reported in Arvi on Thursday.
The village has a population of around 5,000,'' district collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.
Considering the gravity of the situation at the local level, section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in the village, he said.
People have been asked not to step out of their houses and a door-to-door survey has been undertaken to know if any more people have contracted the infection, the official said.
