Left Menu

China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity may cover 40% of population by mid-2021 - disease control head

Sinopharm could expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 3 billion doses per year, said Yu Qingming, chairman of Sinopharm Group, another unit of Sinopharm which is not directly involved in COVID-19 vaccine production, according to state media. Yu did not disclose when the 3 billion dose capacity would be hit.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:58 IST
China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity may cover 40% of population by mid-2021 - disease control head
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines could be sufficient for 40% of the population to have been vaccinated by mid-2021, the country's head of disease control authorities said on Friday.

The country's production capacity may also be large enough to allow 70%-80% of its 1.4 billion population to have been vaccinated by the beginning of 2022, Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the government's top advisory body. "The possibility exists," Gao said, but cautioned that translating production capacity into actual products that meet necessary standard was "a complicated process".

He added that the estimate was his personal view as a scientist rather than an official forecast. More than 52 million doses were administered in China as of end-February, which equates to fewer than 4 doses per 100 people, a ratio much lower than the level seen in countries such as Israel and United States.

China, which has approved four locally developed vaccines for general public use, has not disclosed how many doses it is actually making. Sinovac Biotech said early this week that annual production capacity of the firm's two-dose vaccine CoronaVac could hit 2 billion doses by June.

A Wuhan-based unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) is running a facility that can churn out as many as 100 million doses of its vaccine a year, while a Beijing-based subsidiary of Sinopharm has an annual capacity of 1 billion doses of a separate product. Both Sinopharm units' vaccines require two doses. Sinopharm could expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 3 billion doses per year, said Yu Qingming, chairman of Sinopharm Group, another unit of Sinopharm which is not directly involved in COVID-19 vaccine production, according to state media.

Yu did not disclose when the 3 billion dose capacity would be hit. Production capacity of a single-dose vaccine from CanSino Biologics could reach an annual 500 million doses this year, a scientist leading research for the shot told state media in February.

Companies including Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products and Walvax Biotechnology, whose vaccine candidates are yet to be approved, have started work on manufacturing facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Ca...

Bengal poll : LF -Cong-ISF alliance announce seats to be contested in first two phases

The Grand Alliance of the Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front ISF announced the seats they will contest in the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal.The Left Front will contest in the largest number of 40 seats ...

HC forms expert panel to discuss on treatment, therapy to rare diseases patients

The Delhi High Court has constituted an expert committee to assess and find solutions on various aspects, including how to immediately provide treatment and therapy options to patients suffering from rare diseases including Duchenne Muscula...

Political vendetta will not help in improving situation in J-K: Abdullah on ED summons to Mehbooba

Criticising the Enforcement Directorate summons to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said political vendetta would not help in improving the situation in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021