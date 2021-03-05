Left Menu

Rwanda becomes first African nation to use Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

"This is like lengthening my life span," 69-year-old Sisiyani Rusenyanteko, a community health worker and father-of-nine, exulted after an AstraZeneca shot. Rwanda has so far received 102,960 and 240,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines respectively via the global COVAX facility.

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:59 IST
Rwanda becomes first African nation to use Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image

Rwanda began its COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Friday, becoming the first nation in Africa to use pharmaceutical company Pfizer's doses that require ultra-cold storage.

Authorities began transporting Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots round the hilly nation of 12 million people after they arrived earlier this week, using helicopters to reach far-flung parts. "This means that I will die when God wants because the coronavirus cannot kill me now," 90-year-old Stephanie Nyirankuriza said, leaning on a walking stick after her shot at a health centre just east of the capital Kigali.

As in most nations, health workers and the elderly are first in line as President Paul Kagame's government plans to vaccinate up to 30% of Rwandans by the end of this year. The Kagame government, which prides itself on efficiency and technological prowess but is often criticised as authoritarian, has installed special infrastructure to keep the Pfizer vaccine at the required -70 degrees. 'LENGTHENING MY LIFE'

At some centres, people were required to sign consent forms before receiving the shots. Sitting in a makeshift tent awaiting her turn, Urusaro Ntoranyi, 70, said she was confident the vaccine was safe. "I have children who got COVID-19," she added, saying that they survived but two other relatives had died.

Those vaccinated were required to stay for about 15 minutes in case of side effects. "This is like lengthening my life span," 69-year-old Sisiyani Rusenyanteko, a community health worker and father-of-nine, exulted after an AstraZeneca shot.

Rwanda has so far received 102,960 and 240,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines respectively via the global COVAX facility. Rwanda's Health Minister Daniel Ngamije said he expected to get more but did not say from where. "The turnout is good," he said, shortly after receiving his Pfizer shot, adding the doses had been distributed to over 500 health facilities countrywide.

Rwanda has reported just over 19,000 cases and 265 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Ca...

Bengal poll : LF -Cong-ISF alliance announce seats to be contested in first two phases

The Grand Alliance of the Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front ISF announced the seats they will contest in the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal.The Left Front will contest in the largest number of 40 seats ...

HC forms expert panel to discuss on treatment, therapy to rare diseases patients

The Delhi High Court has constituted an expert committee to assess and find solutions on various aspects, including how to immediately provide treatment and therapy options to patients suffering from rare diseases including Duchenne Muscula...

Political vendetta will not help in improving situation in J-K: Abdullah on ED summons to Mehbooba

Criticising the Enforcement Directorate summons to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said political vendetta would not help in improving the situation in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021