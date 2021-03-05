Left Menu

Javadekar gets his first jab of vaccine in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:17 IST
Javadekar gets his first jab of vaccine in Pune
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pune, Mar 5 (PTI)Union minister Prakash Javadekar received a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital here on Friday.

''Received my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The vaccination Process is easy & #MadeinIndia vaccine are fully safe,'' the Minister for Information & Broadcasting tweeted.

''I appeal all the citizens to get vaccinated as & when they become elibigle,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study finds new way to halt excessive inflammation in body

Researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland RCSI have discovered a new way to put the brakes on excessive inflammation by regulating a type of white blood cell that is critical for our immune system. The discovery has the potent...

32 Delhi Police 'corona warriors' died during COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

The Delhi Police has lost 32 of its own corona warriors while discharging their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. According to Delhi Police data, Constable Amit Kumar, 21, and Sub-Inspector Karambir Singh, 59, who was on the ve...

Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn

Late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfelds collections of artwork and furniture will be sold at auction in Monaco this autumn, auction house Sothebys said in a statement. Sothebys said it will take about two months to take an inventory of...

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March - officials

The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The current timing is the week of 14-15 March, Peter Ben Embar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021