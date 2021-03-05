Javadekar gets his first jab of vaccine in Pune

Javadekar gets his first jab of vaccine in PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:17 IST
Pune, Mar 5 (PTI)Union minister Prakash Javadekar received a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital here on Friday.
''Received my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The vaccination Process is easy & #MadeinIndia vaccine are fully safe,'' the Minister for Information & Broadcasting tweeted.
''I appeal all the citizens to get vaccinated as & when they become elibigle,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
