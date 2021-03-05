Left Menu

Canada approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, says benefits outweigh risks

"With millions of doses already secured, we're one step closer to defeating this virus," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada have been slow even though it ordered more doses per capita than any other country.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:27 IST
Canada approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, says benefits outweigh risks
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@JNJNews)

Canada's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth such shot to be given the green light, the government said on Friday, amid frustration over the slow start to the country's inoculation program. The single-dose shot, which has been authorized for adults in Canada, was 66% effective at preventing moderate and severe disease, Supriya Sharma, a senior health ministry official, said at a briefing to announce the approval.

"Assessing all the data, we concluded there was strong evidence that showed the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the potential risks," Sharma said. The United States approved the vaccine on Feb 28.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines in December, and AstraZeneca's vaccine in February. The Canadian government's announcement could ease some logistical challenges, since the J&J vaccine is administered in a single dose and can be stored in normal fridges while the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots must be kept in freezers.

Canada has pre-ordered 10 million doses of the J&J vaccine, with options to order up to 28 million more. In a statement, the Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it planned to provide the 10 million doses by the end of September. "With millions of doses already secured, we're one step closer to defeating this virus," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada have been slow even though it ordered more doses per capita than any other country. Canada is now lagging many other developed nations' vaccination campaigns, but Ottawa says deliveries should increase significantly in the second quarter. Canada has recorded a total of 22,151 COVID-19 deaths and 878,391 cases during the pandemic. Around 3,000 new infections are being reported each day, well down from the 8,400 seen in January.

Sharma said Canada had approved a clinical trial for the J&J vaccine in children aged between 12 and 17. So far, 4.2% of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to volunteer-run tracking site COVID-19 Tracker Canada. In the United States, more than 16% have received at least one dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, BJP MLAs trade barbs as Haryana Speaker rejects private member's bill on crop MSP

The opposition and treasury benches entered into a war of words in the Haryana Assembly on Friday after the Speaker refused to allow tabling of a private members bill moved by a Congress MLA on the grounds that the amendments it sought were...

No winners: UK waits for Harry, Meghan's take on royal split

The timing couldnt be worse for Harry and Meghan.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally get the chance to tell the story behind their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, when their two-hour interview with Opra...

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March - officials

The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The current timing is the week of 14-15 March, Peter Ben Embar...

Study finds new way to halt excessive inflammation in body

Researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland RCSI have discovered a new way to put the brakes on excessive inflammation by regulating a type of white blood cell that is critical for our immune system. The discovery has the potent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021