More than 21 million people in UK have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Over 21 million people have now been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, health authorities said on Friday.

Public Health England said that 21,358,815 people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while there had been 236 deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported on Friday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Britain urges Facebook, Australia to work together to resolve news feed dispute

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)