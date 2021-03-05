More than 21 million people in UK have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 21 million people in UK have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccineReuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:44 IST
Over 21 million people have now been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, health authorities said on Friday.
Public Health England said that 21,358,815 people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while there had been 236 deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported on Friday.
