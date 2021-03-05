UK locates missing person with Brazil COVID-19 variant - Financial Times
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:08 IST
English health authorities have tracked down a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for the so-called 'Brazil variant' of COVID-19, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Health officials said on Sunday they had not been able to account for one of six cases in the country of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus.
Sunday's announcement was the first time the variant had been detected in Britain and triggered a search to find the unidentified person. That person had now been found, the Financial Times reported citing two officials. Public Health England did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
