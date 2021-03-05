WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight COVID-19
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue. "One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:12 IST
The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that now was the time for the waiving of patents on the tools poorer countries needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue.
"One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production," he said, referring to the global platform to share vaccines that he said would have sent products to 51 countries by next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in 1st COVAX donation - health minister
Pakistan to receive 2.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme on March 2
Pakistan to receive 2.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme on March 2
EU to double COVAX vaccine funding to 1 billion euros
W. House expects to have news on U.S. part in COVAX vaccine efforts in next day