Left Menu

WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight COVID-19

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue. "One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:12 IST
WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that now was the time for the waiving of patents on the tools poorer countries needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue.

"One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production," he said, referring to the global platform to share vaccines that he said would have sent products to 51 countries by next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, BJP MLAs trade barbs as Haryana Speaker rejects private member's bill on crop MSP

The opposition and treasury benches entered into a war of words in the Haryana Assembly on Friday after the Speaker refused to allow tabling of a private members bill moved by a Congress MLA on the grounds that the amendments it sought were...

No winners: UK waits for Harry, Meghan's take on royal split

The timing couldnt be worse for Harry and Meghan.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally get the chance to tell the story behind their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, when their two-hour interview with Opra...

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March - officials

The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The current timing is the week of 14-15 March, Peter Ben Embar...

Study finds new way to halt excessive inflammation in body

Researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland RCSI have discovered a new way to put the brakes on excessive inflammation by regulating a type of white blood cell that is critical for our immune system. The discovery has the potent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021