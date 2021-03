BRIEF-U.S. Centers For Disease Control Director Walensky Says New Report Shows That Increases In Daily Death Rates Slowed Significantly Within 20 Days Of Mask Mandates In Place

* WHITE HOUSE COVID ADVISER SLAVITT SAYS NEARLY 55% OF PEOPLE 65 AND OVER HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE VACCINE SHOT

* WHITE HOUSE COVID ADVISER SLAVITT SAYS MORE THAN 82 MILLION VACCINE SHOTS HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED IN U.S. * U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL DIRECTOR WALENSKY SAYS CDC GUIDANCE ON BEHAVIOR FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED WILL BE RELEASED SOON

Advertisement

* U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL DIRECTOR WALENSKY SAYS THE CURRENT NUMBERS REMAIN CONCERNING * U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL DIRECTOR WALENSKY SAYS NEW REPORT SHOWS THAT INCREASES IN DAILY DEATH RATES SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY WITHIN 20 DAYS OF MASK MANDATES IN PLACE (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)