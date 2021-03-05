Left Menu

C'garh sees 274 COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 3 deaths

Of the fatalities recorded during the day, one took place on Friday and two on Thursday, he said.With 28,112 samples being examined on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 49,47,109.Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 3,13,808, New cases 274, Deaths 3,854, Recovered 3,07,138, Active cases 2,816, Tests today 28,112, Total tests 49,47,109.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:43 IST
C'garh sees 274 COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 3 deaths

With 274 COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,13,808 and toll to 3,854, a health official said.

The recovery count reached 3,07,138 after 20 people were discharged from hospitals and 197 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,816 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district saw 98 new cases, taking its total count to 55,970, including 808 deaths. Durg recorded 41 new cases and Rajnandgaon 20. Of the fatalities recorded during the day, one took place on Friday and two on Thursday,'' he said.

With 28,112 samples being examined on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 49,47,109.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,13,808, New cases 274, Deaths 3,854, Recovered 3,07,138, Active cases 2,816, Tests today 28,112, Total tests 49,47,109.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, peacefully: MEA

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Friday. Speaking at a virtual weekly briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said...

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...

Italy extends COVID-19 curbs in more regions as new cases pile up

Italy will further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, the government said on Friday, after health officials warned of the growing spread of new, highly contagious variants.Earlier, the health ministry announced 24,...

Odisha CM inaugurates Rs 1,342cr skill training institute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the World Skill Center, an advanced skill training institute, in Bhubaneswar.The center has been modeled around leading Institute of Technical Education, Singapore and seeks inspira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021