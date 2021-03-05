Left Menu

Bengal reports 255 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Friday reported 255 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the coronavirus tally to 5,76,176, while the death mounted to 10,275 with two more fatalities, the health department said.

The state now has 3,226 active cases, while 5,62,675 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Out of the two deaths - from North 24 Parganas district - one was due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

The maximum of 78 new cases was reported from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday, 20,851 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 86,58,929.

Meanwhile, 90,276 people were administered vaccines on Friday, an official of the department said.

