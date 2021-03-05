COVID: 11 more deaths, 818 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Friday reported over 818 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 1,86,189 on Friday.

A total of 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,898 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks.

The number of active cases also jumped from 6,264 on Thursday to 6661, as of now.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 134 cases, Ludhiana 105, Patiala 104, among the new cases that surfaced in the state.

A total of 400 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recoevered to 1,73,630, as per the bulletin.

There are 15 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 110 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 51,26,962 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Friday reported 76 more coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 22,116, according to the medical bulletin.

No COVID-related death was reported on Friday. The toll stands at 355, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 545 on Thursday to 587 as of now, as per bulletin.

A total of 34 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 21,174, it said. A total of 2,63,410 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,40,330 tested negative while reports of 155 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

