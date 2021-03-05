Coronavirus - France reports 23,507 new cases over 24 hours

Coronavirus - France reports 23,507 new cases over 24 hoursReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:51 IST
France reported 23,507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 25,279 on Thursday and down from 26,788 on Wednesday.
The French health ministry reported 439 new COVID-19 deaths, from 293 on Thursday, taking the total to 88,274. The total number of cases now stands at 3,859,102.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)