UK says has found missing case of Brazil variant, no evidence of onward transmission

UK says has found missing case of Brazil variant, no evidence of onward transmissionReuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:53 IST
Britain said it had located a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in northern Brazil, and that there was no evidence the person had spread the virus.
"We've successfully identified the person in question," health minister Matt Hancock said. "The best evidence is that this person in question stayed at home and there's no sign that there's been any onward transmission."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
