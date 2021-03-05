Left Menu

Russia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000 -Rosstat

The government coronavirus task force's tally, updated daily, had recorded 88,285 deaths as of Friday. The authorities have said in the past that Rosstat's figures are more complete, including data from autopsy reports not available for the daily tally.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:29 IST
Russia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000 -Rosstat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than 200,000 Russians diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began last April, Russia's Rosstat statistics agency said on Friday, more than double the widely cited figure used by the government's coronavirus task force.

The figures from Rosstat suggest Russia has had the third most COVID-19 fatalities in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil. Rosstat, which releases its figures infrequently and with a time lag, said it had recorded 200,432 deaths through January. The government coronavirus task force's tally, updated daily, had recorded 88,285 deaths as of Friday.

The authorities have said in the past that Rosstat's figures are more complete, including data from autopsy reports not available for the daily tally. Rosstat's figure included 37,107 deaths in January, more than double the 16,064 deaths reported by the task force for the month.

Russian authorities imposed a lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic last year, but did not do so again in September when daily case numbers began to rise. Official tallies show cases falling in recent weeks and authorities have cautiously said the situation is improving. On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that public transport cards for over 65s would be unblocked from Monday, although he urged people leaving their homes to visit vaccination centres.

"The situation with the pandemic is gradually improving. It is true that we are also seeing worrying signs coming from Brazil and other European countries," he wrote on his website. Russia has rolled out a mass vaccination campaign with its Sputnik-V vaccine, but so far only 5 million people have received a first shot, out of a population of 144 million.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said deaths across the country had fallen by 21.7% in February, compared to January. Russia reported 11,024 new cases on Friday, including 1,757 in Moscow, taking the total to 4,301,159 since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...

India-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, peacefully: MEA

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Friday. Speaking at a virtual weekly briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said...

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...

Italy extends COVID-19 curbs in more regions as new cases pile up

Italy will further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, the government said on Friday, after health officials warned of the growing spread of new, highly contagious variants.Earlier, the health ministry announced 24,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021