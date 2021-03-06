Odisha reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, plans inoculation of prisoners

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,620 on Friday as 91 more people tested positive for the infection, to check which the state government decided to inoculate prisoners above 60 years and those in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities, a health department official said.

The state registered recovery of 64 patients during the day taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 3,34,902, which is 99.19 per cent of the caseload.

Odishas case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while it positivity rate is 4.01 per cent, he said.

Of the new positive cases, 53 were reported from quarantine centres and 38 were detected during contact tracing.

Sambalpur district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 14, followed by Sundargarh with 13 and Balasore with 12.

The toll remained 1,917 as no new fatality due to the infection has been reported in the state since Wednesday.

A total 53 COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities, the official said.

Odisha now has 748 active cases, which is 0.22 per cent of the caseload.

The state has conducted over 84.27 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 22,132 on Thursday and the positivity rate stands at 4.01 per cent.

The government has planned to vaccinate prisoners above 60 years of age and jail inmates over 45 years with comorbidities, the official added.

The health and family welfare department has directed the district authorities to take immediate steps in this regard.

The additional chief secretary to the department P K Mohapatra has written to district collectors and municipal commissioners to plan for COVID-19 vaccination of prisoners above 60 years age and for those in the age group of 45-59 years with defined comorbid conditions.

It will be done in coordination with the respective district superintendents of police and jail officials, he said.

Mohapatra said the vaccine can be either be administered in a suitable healthcare facility or in the jail premises itself in the presence of an MBBS doctor with AEFI Management essentials in place.

