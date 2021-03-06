Left Menu

Mexico reports 6,797 new coronavirus cases, 712 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:34 IST
Data from Mexico's health ministry on Friday showed 712 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed death toll in the country to 189,578.

The figures also showed the country added 6,797 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,119,305.

Also Read: U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

