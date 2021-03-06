Italy said on Friday it would further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, while France reported the number of people in intensive care with the disease reached its highest level so far this year.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Advertisement

EUROPE * Switzerland unveiled a 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.08 billion) plan on Friday to offer free coronavirus tests for its entire population.

* Italy registered more deaths in 2020 than in any other year since World War Two, according to data that suggest COVID-19 caused thousands more fatalities than were officially attributed to it. * More than 200,000 Russians diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began last April, more than double the widely cited figure used by the government's coronavirus task force.

* Over 21 million people have now been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, health authorities said on Friday. * The Czech Republic has asked Germany, Switzerland and Poland to take in dozens of COVID-19 patients as the situation in its own hospitals has reached a critical point.

* One of Barcelona's top music venues will hold a concert for 5,000 people later this month after no COVID-19 cases were reported at a pilot project using same-day testing. * France will no longer require proof of a negative coronavirus test result from hauliers travelling directly from Ireland, citing very low positivity rates among commercial vehicle drivers.

* A variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain now accounts for 25% of the reported cases in Poland. * Ukraine will impose financial penalties on the local pharmaceutical company Lekhim over delays in delivering Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines, adding a decision on approving Sinovac's use was still pending.

AMERICAS * Canada's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, the fourth such shot to be given the green light, amid frustration over the slow start to the country's inoculation program.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan extended a state of emergency in the Tokyo area by two weeks to try to combat COVID-19, prompting a "heartfelt apology" by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

* China's production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines could be sufficient for 40% of the population to have been vaccinated by mid-2021. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Rwanda began its COVID-19 vaccine campaign, becoming the first nation in Africa to use pharmaceutical company Pfizer's doses that require ultra-cold storage. * Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda started inoculating frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable citizens against COVID-19 on Friday.

* Mozambique expects to inoculate 16 million high-risk people against the coronavirus by 2022. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19 are expected in mid-March. * Europe's medicines regulator said Eli Lilly's antibody drug combination can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

* Abbott Laboratories said the U.S. health regulator has granted emergency use authorization for its molecular test to detect and distinguish the coronavirus and two types of flu viruses with a single test. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. President Joe Biden said the latest job report shows job gains are too slow and his COVID-19 relief bill is urgently needed to boost the economy. * The U.S. Senate rejected an amendment to more than double the federal minimum wage over five years, as it launched what is expected to be a long debate over President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

(Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)