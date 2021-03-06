Britain reports 5,947 new COVID cases on Friday

Britain reported 5,947 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 6,573 a day earlier, government data showed after a delay in the publication of daily statistics.

Earlier, Britain had reported that over 21 million people had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that there had been 236 deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported on Friday.

