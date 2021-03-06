Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Italy extends COVID-19 curbs; WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight COVID-19 and more

WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight COVID-19 The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that now was the time for the waiving of patents on the tools poorer countries needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO says report on China mission on COVID-19 origins due in mid-March

The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19 are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. "The current timing is the week of 14th-15th March," Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the mission, told a Geneva news briefing.

Italy extends COVID-19 curbs in more regions as new cases pile up

Italy will further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, the government said on Friday, after health officials warned of the growing spread of new, highly contagious variants. Earlier, the health ministry announced 24,036 new daily cases of coronavirus, up from 22,865 the day before. Over the last five days, new infections have increased by 23% by comparison with the same period last week.

U.S. FDA vows new steps aimed at reducing toxic elements in baby food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday it will boosting sampling of foods for babies and young children and increase inspections after a U.S. House report found "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" in some baby foods that could cause neurological damage. The FDA said it was moving ahead with a "plan aimed at reducing toxic elements in foods for babies and young children to levels as low as is reasonably achievable." But the agency said testing shows "children are not at an immediate health risk from exposure to toxic elements in foods." The FDA also sent a letter Friday to industry reminding manufacturers of existing responsibilities.

Exclusive: Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday. The data indicates that the vaccine will not need to be modified in order to protect against the variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, said the source, who requested anonymity as the results have not yet been made public.

France reports 23,507 new COVID-19 cases, intensive care units see new 2021 high

France reported 23,507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 25,205 a week ago, but the number of people in intensive care with the disease reached its highest level so far this year, health ministry data showed. The number of new cases compared to the same day a week earlier fell for a third day in a row, and the seven-day moving average of new cases fell by 243. However it remained above 21,000 for a tenth day, with a 6 p.m. curfew in place since mid-January so far failing to slow the infection rate.

Do not become complacent, vaccine-rich Chileans warned

Chilean authorities have warned citizens to keep protecting themselves from the coronavirus despite the country's highly successful vaccination programme amid fears that the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer and return to work and school could bring a fresh spike in cases. Chile's top public health official, Paula Daza, told Reuters in an interview that despite almost 26% of the population now having received a vaccine dose, Chileans should not lower their guard just yet.

EU regulator advises on use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday Eli Lilly and Co's antibody drug combination can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness. The recommendation can now be used as guidance in individual European nations on the possible use of the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, before a broader approval is given, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. (https://bit.ly/3kMpkZr)

UK locates missing person with Brazil COVID-19 variant: Financial Times

English health authorities have tracked down a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for the so-called 'Brazil variant' of COVID-19, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Health officials said on Sunday they had not been able to account for one of six cases in the country of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus.

Abbott's test to distinguish coronavirus and flu viruses gets U.S. authorization

Abbott Laboratories said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has granted emergency use authorization for its molecular test to detect and distinguish the coronavirus and two types of flu viruses with a single test. The test, Alinity m Resp-4-Plex, can be conducted with one nasal swab sample and can differentiate the coronavirus, flu A, flu B and another respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the company said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

