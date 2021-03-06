Left Menu

Brazil reports 75,495 new coronavirus cases, 1,800 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-03-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 02:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil recorded 75,495 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,800 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has registered nearly 10.9 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 262,770, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

