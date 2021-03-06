Left Menu

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 day earlier

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, compared with nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 23 from 12 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,962, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-03-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 06:53 IST
China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 day earlier

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, compared with nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 23 from 12 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,962, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RUGBY-UNION - Penney future uncertain after Waratah's third loss

Rob Penney conceded his future as head coach of the New South Wales Waratahs could be uncertain after seeing his side lose their third straight game in Super Rugby AU on Saturday. The Waratahs slipped to a 20-16 defeat at the hands of a Wes...

Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay. The dea...

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 day earlier

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, compared with nine cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were import...

Fire, smoke, gunshots in Paraguay capital as pandemic response ignites protests

Protesters clashed with police in Paraguays capital, Asuncion, late on Friday as anger over the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis boiled onto the streets and forced the resignation of the countrys top health official. Security ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021