Left Menu

Rights groups say Argentina police use 'indiscriminate' force against COVID protesters

International human rights groups on Friday condemned what they said was the use of "indiscriminate" force by police in Argentina´s Formosa province against people protesting tightening restrictions amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. Local media broadcast images on Friday showing regional police firing rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the provincial capital Formosa after authorities moved to close down some businesses to stem the recent increase in cases.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 08:03 IST
Rights groups say Argentina police use 'indiscriminate' force against COVID protesters

International human rights groups on Friday condemned what they said was the use of "indiscriminate" force by police in Argentina´s Formosa province against people protesting tightening restrictions amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Local media broadcast images on Friday showing regional police firing rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the provincial capital Formosa after authorities moved to close down some businesses to stem the recent increase in cases. The regional office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the resident coordinator for United Nations Argentina said in a statement they were concerned police had employed "indiscriminate violence that resulted in people being injured and detained."

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said on its Twitter account that it was concerned over reports that "police officers had used rubber pellets, tear gas and beatings against protesters and journalists." President Alberto Fernandez´s chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, said on Twitter that "the State must guarantee the free peaceful expression of citizens...violence is never the way."

Formosa, in northern Argentina, is one of the poorest provinces in the South American country and has been hard hit by a recession made worse by the coronavirus crisis. Argentina, a top global grains producer, has reported 2.14 million cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, and more than 52,784 deaths from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sumit Nagal bows out of Argentina Open

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Friday local time bowed out of the ongoing Argentina Open after losing his quarter-final clash. Spains Albert Ramos Vinolas outclassed Nagal 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Court Guillermo Vilas.The first set was won by...

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the funds for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME department will be substantially increased by the state government in the next state budget. While inaugurating the MSME T...

ISL 7: Mumbai needs to be more clinical, says coach Lobera

After being held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League ISL semi-final, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his side needs to be more clinical if they want to win the competition this season. Goa br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021