Left Menu

Biden urged not to accept India and S African proposal at WTO on COVID-19

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 08:15 IST
Biden urged not to accept India and S African proposal at WTO on COVID-19

Four top Republicans Senator on Friday urged US President Joe Biden not to accept a proposal by India and S Africa to the World Trade Organization to waive anti-Covid vaccine patents to boost its supply.

“India, South Africa and other countries are presenting a proposal at the World Trade Organization to waive all intellectual property rights for any innovation related to COVID-19.

“The proponents of this scheme argue that if we just destroy the intellectual property developed by American companies, we will suddenly have more manufacturers producing COVID-19 vaccines,” the group of four Republican Senators wrote in a letter to Bien.

In the letter, Senators Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Todd Young urged Biden to reject the upcoming proposal at the WTO.

“But the opposite is true. By destroying the intellectual property of every American company that has worked on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, we would be ending the progress -- started under Operation Warp Speed -- that led to the fastest development of life-saving vaccines in history,'' the Senators wrote.

They alleged that some countries believe that they would benefit from seizing America's intellectual property.

“But this is a mistake,” they said.

“Waiving all rights to intellectual property would end the innovation pipeline and stop the development of new vaccines or boosters to address variants in the virus. It also wouldn't increase the supply of vaccines because of the tremendous time and resources needed to build new manufacturing plants and acquire the knowhow to produce these complex medicines,” they said.

“Even if the waiver may temporarily result in a few copycats attempting to produce what American companies developed, it would introduce major quality control problems,” the Senators said.

“As a global leader and a force for good, we can do a lot to help other countries overcome the virus. But destroying our rights to intellectual property wouldn't advance our mission of fighting the virus -- it would make the problem worse, for America and for the world,” they wrote.

“The end of this pandemic is in sight. More than 50 million Americans have been vaccinated, and cases have declined by more than 75 percent from their recent high. We stand ready to work with you to bring an end to this deadly crisis and urge you to take a strong stand against this scheme that would halt our progress,” the Senators said.

In a statement, the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Centre (GIPC) senior Vice president Patrick Kilbride said the proposals to waive intellectual property rights are misguided and a distraction from the real work of reinforcing supply chains and assisting countries to procure, distribute and administer vaccines to billions of the world’s citizens. “Diminishing intellectual property rights would make it more difficult to quickly develop and distribute vaccines or treatments in the future pandemics the world will face,” he said.

Early this week, hundreds of American civil society organizations and three top Congressmen urged Biden not to block the waiver to COVID-19 vaccines at World Trade Organization, a move they said would boost the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide.

“The COVID-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of COVID-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee told reporters at a news conference.

The WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) requires countries to provide lengthy monopoly protections for medicines, tests and technologies used to produce them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sumit Nagal bows out of Argentina Open

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Friday local time bowed out of the ongoing Argentina Open after losing his quarter-final clash. Spains Albert Ramos Vinolas outclassed Nagal 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Court Guillermo Vilas.The first set was won by...

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the funds for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME department will be substantially increased by the state government in the next state budget. While inaugurating the MSME T...

ISL 7: Mumbai needs to be more clinical, says coach Lobera

After being held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League ISL semi-final, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his side needs to be more clinical if they want to win the competition this season. Goa br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021