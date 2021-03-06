Left Menu

Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine

The Bharat Biotech vaccine was controversially approved by India in January without waiting for trials to confirm that the vaccine was effective. Mexico has administered only about 2.7 million doses of all vaccines, a tiny amount given the countrys population of 126 million.Mexico reported 712 more confirmed deaths Friday, bringing the total to almost 190,000.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 06-03-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 08:40 IST
Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine

A technical committee of experts in Mexico gave a unanimous favorable opinion Friday on approving the Covaxin vaccine made by the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech. The report by the committee for new molecules will be sent to the federal medical safety commission's approval board, which usually follows such recommendations. The interim results from the vaccine manufacturer's late stage trials shows its COVID-19 vaccine to be about 81 per cent effective in preventing illness from the coronavirus. The Bharat Biotech vaccine was controversially approved by India in January without waiting for trials to confirm that the vaccine was effective. Since then 1.3 million of doses have been administered in India. Health care workers have been reticent to take the shots and health experts are concerned the regulatory shortcut has amplified vaccine hesitancy. Bharat Biotech has already signed an agreement with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of the vaccine by September.

It will be the fifth vaccine approved for use in Mexico, which has received relatively small amounts of each. Mexico has administered only about 2.7 million doses of all vaccines, a tiny amount given the country's population of 126 million.

Mexico reported 712 more confirmed deaths Friday, bringing the total to almost 190,000. However, Mexico does so little testing that government excess-death figures suggest the real toll was well above 220,000 at the start of January, the last date for which such figures are available. There were almost 6,800 more confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total to over 2.1 million.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sumit Nagal bows out of Argentina Open

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Friday local time bowed out of the ongoing Argentina Open after losing his quarter-final clash. Spains Albert Ramos Vinolas outclassed Nagal 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Court Guillermo Vilas.The first set was won by...

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the funds for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME department will be substantially increased by the state government in the next state budget. While inaugurating the MSME T...

ISL 7: Mumbai needs to be more clinical, says coach Lobera

After being held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League ISL semi-final, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his side needs to be more clinical if they want to win the competition this season. Goa br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021