Left Menu

Biden urged not to accept India, South Africa’s proposal at WTO on COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:04 IST
Biden urged not to accept India, South Africa’s proposal at WTO on COVID-19 vaccine
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Four top Republican senators have urged US President Joe Biden not to accept a proposal by India and South Africa to the WTO to waive anti-Covid vaccine patents, saying that waiving all rights to intellectual property would end the innovation pipeline and stop the development of new vaccines or boosters to address variants in the virus.

Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst, and Todd Young, in a letter to President Biden, urged him to reject the upcoming proposal at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

"India, South Africa, and other countries are presenting a proposal at the World Trade Organisation to waive all intellectual property rights for any innovation related to COVID-19,'' the senators said.

"The proponents of this scheme argue that if we just destroy the intellectual property developed by American companies, we will suddenly have more manufacturers producing COVID-19 vaccines," they said.

"But the opposite is true. By destroying the intellectual property of every American company that has worked on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, we would be ending the progress -- started under Operation Warp Speed -- that led to the fastest development of life-saving vaccines in history,'' the senators wrote.

They alleged that some countries believe that they would benefit from seizing America's intellectual property, but this is a mistake.

The WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) requires countries to provide lengthy monopoly protections for medicines, tests, and technologies used to produce them.

"Waiving all rights to intellectual property would end the innovation pipeline and stop the development of new vaccines or boosters to address variants in the virus. It also wouldn't increase the supply of vaccines because of the tremendous time and resources needed to build new manufacturing plants and acquire the know-how to produce these complex medicines.

"Even if the waiver may temporarily result in a few copycats attempting to produce what American companies developed, it would introduce major quality control problems," the senators said.

As a global leader and a force for good, the US could do a lot to help other countries overcome the virus, they said.

"But destroying our rights to intellectual property wouldn't advance our mission of fighting the virus -- it would make the problem worse, for America and the world," they wrote.

"The end of this pandemic is in sight. More than 50 million Americans have been vaccinated, and cases have declined by more than 75 percent from their recent high. We stand ready to work with you to bring an end to this deadly crisis and urge you to take a strong stand against this scheme that would halt our progress," the senators said.

In a statement, the US Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Centre (GIPC) senior Vice president Patrick Kilbride said the proposals to waive intellectual property rights are misguided and a distraction from the real work of reinforcing supply chains and assisting countries to procure, distribute and administer vaccines to billions of the world's citizens.

"Diminishing intellectual property rights would make it more difficult to quickly develop and distribute vaccines or treatments in the future pandemics the world will face," he said.

Early this week, hundreds of American civil society organizations and three top Congressmen urged Biden not to block the waiver to COVID-19 vaccines at the WTO, a move they said would boost the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide.

"The COVID-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of COVID-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries," Congressman Rosa DeLauro, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, told reporters at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Sailing - Bruni relishing 'great opportunity' at America's Cup

Helmsman Francesco Bruni has called upon his Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli teammates to grab the opportunity to win a first-ever Americas Cup when their match against defending champions Team New Zealand begins on Wednesday. The teams meet in Au...

MLS investigating Beckham's Miami team over Matuidi signing

Major League Soccer announced Friday that it is investigating whether David Beckhams Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.The 33-year-old Matuidi, a member of Frances 20...

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update

Late last month, Microsoftstarted rolling out the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update, version 20H2, to first-generation Surface Hub 55 and 84 devices in select markets across the world.Microsoft was set to release the update in all global markets ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021