India registers18,327 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 18,327 new COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Saturday. The country's overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 1,11,92,088, including 1,80,304 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,656.

A total of 22,06,92,677 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 5, 2021, of these, 7,51,935 samples were tested on Friday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the health ministry, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

Advertisement

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)