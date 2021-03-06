Left Menu

Dalai Lama get first COVID-19 shot in Dharamshala

Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Dharamshala.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:31 IST
Dalai Lama get first COVID-19 shot in Dharamshala
The Dalai Lama receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Dharamshala. He received the dose at Zonal Hospital here at 7:10 am. He was kept under observation for about half an hour.

The 86-year-old was undergoing self-quarantine since January last year and he came out of his residence on Saturday after over a year. The Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) had requested the state and central government to make arrangements for the spiritual leader's vaccination nearly two months ago, Palden, the Health Secretary of the CTA told ANI on Wednesday.

There are currently 589 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, as per the union health ministry. As many as 57,428 recoveries and 997 deaths have been reported in the state so far. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus commenced on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi got himself vaccinated at the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, on Monday.

Several prominent political leaders in the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the first jab of the vaccine against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.The girls aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.Girls aunt Nishu Dwivedi 20 had kidnapp...

NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars

NASAs latest Mars rover, Perseverance, performed its first test drive on the Red Planet, covering a distance of about 6.5 meters across the Martian landscape, a major milestone before it begins its science operations.The drive lasted about ...

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for COVID-19: Dissident

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021