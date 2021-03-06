Hungary reports record high 7,269 new daily coronavirus cases

Hungary reported a new record daily high of 7,269 coronavirus cases on Saturday, a jump of 14% from Friday after tough new lockdown measures were imposed this week to curb a rapid spike in COVID-19 contagion.

The central European country of 10 million is grappling with some of the highest infection and death rates in the world and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government on Thursday closed all schools and most shops in response.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)