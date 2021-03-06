Left Menu

EU seeks to access AstraZeneca vaccines produced in U.S.- FT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:48 IST
EU seeks to access AstraZeneca vaccines produced in U.S.- FT
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The European Union will urge the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, underlining Brussels' scramble to bridge supply shortfalls, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, according to the FT.

"We trust that we can work together with the U.S. to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the U.S. for the fulfillment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honored," the newspaper quoted the European Commission as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

Union minister Nitin Gadkari received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Nagpur on Saturday.The road transport, highways and MSMEs minister was accompanied by his wife Kanchan Gadkari, wh...

Canada: Man held for assault on 40-yr-old woman during Brampton's Tiranga rally

A man has been arrested from Brampton by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in connection with an alleged assault on a 40-year-old woman during a Tiranga rally here, said the Region of Peel Police. On March 5, 2021, a 27-year-old man from Br...

UPDATE 1-Six killed in Ukrainian bus accident in Poland

Six people died and more than 30 were injured in an accident involving a Ukrainian bus in southeastern Poland, local medical rescue services said.Earlier on Saturday state news agency, PAP reported that the bus, with 57 people on board, fel...

Hungary daily coronavirus cases hit 7,269 as lockdown looms

Hungary, which is imposing tough new lockdown measures to curb a spike in COVID-19 infections, reported a record daily high of 7,269 cases on Saturday, a jump of 14 from Friday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government on Thursday closed all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021