Punjab: Jalandhar admin imposes night curfew to tackle coronavirus

Punjab's Jalandhar administration imposed a night curfew from Saturday to tackle the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the district.

The night curfew will remain in place in the district from 11 pm to 5 am, said Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori.

Advertisement

He said the order will be effective from Saturday till further directions.

Jalandhar on Friday had reported a maximum of 134 fresh cases in the state. There are a total of 856 active cases in Jalandhar as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks.

Last month, the Punjab government had authorized deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose night curfew in coronavirus hotspots in their districts if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)