Left Menu

As COVID-19 cases rise in Aurangabad, officials to meet Sunday

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the district authorities have decided to hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss if lockdown should be imposed or not, a senior official said on Saturday. The district reported 459 coronavirus cases on Friday, which took its overall infection count to 52,103. Talking to PTI, district collector Sunil Chavan said, A meeting will be held on Sunday evening, in which the way ahead for lockdown will be decided.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:29 IST
As COVID-19 cases rise in Aurangabad, officials to meet Sunday
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the district authorities have decided to hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss if lockdown should be imposed or not, a senior official said on Saturday.

The district reported 459 coronavirus cases on Friday, which took its overall infection count to 52,103.

Talking to PTI, district collector Sunil Chavan said, ''A meeting will be held on Sunday evening, in which the way ahead for lockdown will be decided. Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and other officials would be present for it. After a review of cases and overall coronavirus situation in the district, a decision about lockdown will be taken.'' ''Lockdown can be imposed, but ample time will be given to people to prepare themselves for it. The number of patients is growing. If cases keep growing at this speed, there will be a paucity of beds in hospitals...Officials will discuss all this tomorrow,'' he added.

Till Friday night, there were 2,910 active cases in Aurangabad district, another official said.

A total of 179 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 47,909, he added.

The death of five patients on Friday increased the district's toll to 1,284, he added.

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said, ''The administration is closely monitoring the situation.

In the past, when the number of cases went up, we were able to manage well as it was a lockdown period. But now it will be a challenge.'' Since March 1, Aurangabad district has reported 1,737 fresh cases of COVID-19, and 911 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 17 patients have lost their lives from March 1 till Friday night, the official said.

The number of cases in other districts of the Marathwada region has also gone up, he said, adding that Jalna district reported 202 new cases, Beed 97, Latur 108, Nanded 128, Osmanabad 26, Hingoli 46, and Parbhani 47.

In Parbhani, the restriction on buses coming from the districts located in the Vidarbha region, political marches, agitations, and curbs on places of religious worship will continue till March 15, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple issues clarification over default music service feature for iOS 14.5 beta

Apple recently clarified that the beta build of iOS 14.5 will not actually allow users to select a new default music service. Instead, the feature is Siri intelligence-based, meaning it can improve and even change over time as the virtual a...

India fix Lord's date: Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin once again made a mockery of an eternally confused English batting line-up as India cantered into the inaugural World Test Championship final with a resounding innings and 25 run victory on the third after...

Congress says Sushmita Dev with party amid differences over seat-sharing

The Congress on Saturday said that its womens wing chief Sushmita Dev was with the party, dismissing reports in a section of the press that she has resigned amid differences over seat-sharing.The reports of Devs resignation came amid differ...

He is ungrateful, says TMC on Dinesh Trivedi joining BJP

Slamming its former Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi for switching over to the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said he is ungrateful and has backstabbed the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.Trivedi quit from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021