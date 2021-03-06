Left Menu

India asks states to prioritise vaccinations in areas with surging COVID-19 cases

India's federal government on Saturday asked local authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, it said in a statement.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's federal government on Saturday asked local authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, it said in a statement. More than 60 districts across New Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Chandigarh, "continue to be of concern", the government said.

"These districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of (tests), increase in weekly positivity and a low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases," it added, citing a risk of transmission to neighboring regions. India is the second worst-hit country from the coronavirus after the United States, with more than 11 million recorded cases and over 150,000 deaths.

The country began vaccinations in mid-January and at least 12 million health and frontline workers have received the shot so far. India aims to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August. The federal government statement said state officials have been asked to speed up vaccinations for "priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases" and focus on the critical districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

