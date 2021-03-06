Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday. The data indicates that the vaccine will not need to be modified in order to protect against the variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, said the source, who requested anonymity as the results have not yet been made public. EU regulator advises on use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday Eli Lilly and Co's antibody drug combination can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness. The recommendation can now be used as guidance in individual European nations on the possible use of the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, before a broader approval is given, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. (https://bit.ly/3kMpkZr) Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early COVID-19. "The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early COVID-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising," said William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement from the companies. President Buhari calls for Nigerians to follow his vaccine lead

President Muhammadu Buhari had his first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Saturday, part of a bid to boost public confidence as Nigeria attempts to inoculate 80 million people this year. Vaccinating Nigeria's 200 million people, and those in other developing countries, is seen as key to stemming the spread of the coronavirus, but getting doses across the vast nation, with its pot-holed roads and lawless areas, is a huge challenge. UK locates missing person with Brazil COVID-19 variant: Financial Times

English health authorities have tracked down a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for the so-called 'Brazil variant' of COVID-19, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Health officials said on Sunday they had not been able to account for one of six cases in the country of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus. EU seeks to access AstraZeneca vaccines produced in U.S.: FT

The European Union will urge the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, underlining Brussels' scramble to bridge supply shortfalls, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, according to the FT. Abbott's test to distinguish coronavirus and flu viruses gets U.S. authorization

Abbott Laboratories said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has granted emergency use authorization for its molecular test to detect and distinguish the coronavirus and two types of flu viruses with a single test. The test, Alinity m Resp-4-Plex, can be conducted with one nasal swab sample and can differentiate the coronavirus, flu A, flu B and another respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the company said.

