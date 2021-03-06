Left Menu

Guj man infected with COVID-19 after taking 2nd dose of vaccine

even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:42 IST
Guj man infected with COVID-19 after taking 2nd dose of vaccine

A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said Saturday.

The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki.

''He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday,'' Solanki added.

The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Green tea proven to be beneficial for children with Down syndrome

The findings of a recent study suggests that Green tea, which is already known for its antioxidant properties, that aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, has also proven beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndro...

Fruit growers demand 100% duty on apple imports under SAFTA pact

An organization of fruit and vegetable growers from hilly states and union territories on Saturday demanded imposition of 100 per cent duty on apples imported from Iran and other countries via Afghanistan under the South Asian Free Trade Ag...

Need for greater, in-depth study of Constitution: SC judge

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Saturday said there was a need for greater and in-depth study of the Constitution with a view to adhere to its norms for achieving the aspirations and dreams of its makers.Justice Kaul was s...

Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

The virus swept through a nursery school and an adjacent elementary school in the Milan suburb of Bollate with amazing speed. In a matter of just days, 45 children and 14 staff members had tested positive.Genetic analysis confirmed what off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021