UK reports 158 new COVID-19 deaths

Britain reported 158 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, a drop from 236 on Friday.

New cases totalled 6,040, a slight rise on Friday's 5,947, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 21,796,278.

