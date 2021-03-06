UK reports 158 new COVID-19 deaths

UK reports 158 new COVID-19 deathsReuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:43 IST
Britain reported 158 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, a drop from 236 on Friday.
New cases totalled 6,040, a slight rise on Friday's 5,947, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 21,796,278.
