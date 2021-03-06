Left Menu

Italy reports 307 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 23,641 new cases

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 307 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 297 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 23,641 from 24,036 the day before.

Some 355,024 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 378,463, the health ministry said.

