California OKs reopening ball parks, Disneyland

In all cases, park capacities will be limited, and coronavirus safety rules such as mask-wearing requirements will apply. More than 10 million doses had been given in the three months since the first vaccination, the Department of Public Health says.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.

The state relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues. COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising. New rules allow concert stadiums and sports arenas to reopen with limited attendance on April 1. This week, the seven-day average rate of positive results from tests dropped to 2.2 percent, a record low.

Theme parks can reopen in counties that have fallen from the state's most restrictive tier. In all cases, park capacities will be limited, and coronavirus safety rules such as mask-wearing requirements will apply.

More than 10 million doses had been given in the three months since the first vaccination, the Department of Public Health says. Just over 3 million people have been fully vaccinated, or about 10 percent of the population 16 and older.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

