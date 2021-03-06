Left Menu

COVID: 12 more deaths, 1,179 new cases recorded in Punjab

The death toll stands at 355, as per bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 587 on Friday to 675 on Saturday, it said.A total of 34 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 21,208, the bulletin said.A total of 2,65,479 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,42,276 have tested negative while reports of 138 samples were awaited, it added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:06 IST
COVID: 12 more deaths, 1,179 new cases recorded in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,910 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 1,179 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,87,348, a medical bulletin issued here said.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks.

The number of active cases also jumped to 7,164 on Saturday from 6,661 the previous day, it said. Of the new cases, SBS Nagar reported the maximum 156 cases, followed by 154 from Jalandhar, 146 from Ludhiana and 137 from Hoshiarpur.

A total of 644 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,74,274, as per bulletin.

There are 20 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 131 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 51,59,683 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh also witnessed a surge in new cases on Saturday with 122 more people getting infected.

With this, the infection count has risen to 22,238, according to a medical bulletin.

No COVID-related fatality was reported on Saturday. The death toll stands at 355, as per bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 587 on Friday to 675 on Saturday, it said.

A total of 34 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 21,208, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,65,479 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,42,276 have tested negative while reports of 138 samples were awaited, it added. PTI CHS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six-year-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

A six-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead near Chandigarhs Hallo Majra on Saturday, police said.The girl had gone missing on Friday after she ventured out of her house to play, they said. The girls parents searched for her and...

Delhi govt plans to celebrate 75th Independence Day next year in a big way: Sources

The Delhi government has planned to celebrate the 75th Independence Day next year in a big way, sources said on Saturday.The government is expected to announce special provisions for celebrating the 75th Independence Day on a grand scale ac...

ISL 7: NorthEast, Mohun Bagan finish first bout even with late thriller

Antonio Habas was just minutes away from recording his maiden first-leg playoff win in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. But then, Idrissa Sylla headed in a stoppage-time header to help NorthEast United hold ATK Moh...

Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad

A help desk for the transgender community has been at a police station here.The desk is the worlds first-ever help desk for that community, a press release claimed.Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who inaugurated the desk, said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021