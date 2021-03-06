Left Menu

Maharashtra: Record 1.13 lakh get COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:27 IST
A record 1,13,669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, the first time the number of beneficiaries covered in a day crossed the 1-lakh mark, state health officials said.

Of these, 93,476 received the first dose and the rest 20,193 were administered the second one, and included 62,342 people over the age of 60 and 11,241 in the 45 plus age group with comorbidities, an official release said.

''The ones who got the first dose included 10,904 health care and 8,989 frontline workers, while for the second dose, the figures were 17,225 and 2,968 respectively,'' he said.

The number of people vaccinated so far in the state since January 16 has reached 17,44,724.

