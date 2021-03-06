Left Menu

233 new COVID-19 cases in a day in Rajasthan; CM warns strict measures if protocol not followed

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rose to 3,21,356 on Saturday with 233 more people contracting the viral disease, according to a health department bulletin.The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 2,789, it said.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the rising number of cases in the state.Cases of coronavirus infection are continuously increasing since the beginning of March.

233 new COVID-19 cases in a day in Rajasthan; CM warns strict measures if protocol not followed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rose to 3,21,356 on Saturday with 233 more people contracting the viral disease, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 2,789, it said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the rising number of cases in the state.

''Cases of coronavirus infection are continuously increasing since the beginning of March. Last month, less than 100 cases were being reported each day. But the figure is now above 200. It is an appeal to people to follow COVID protocol as done previously else the government will have to act strictly,'' Gehlot said in a tweet. Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 38, Jodhpur 25, Udaipur 23, Kota 13, Rajsamand 12 and Bhilwara 10, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,703 patients are under treatment and 3,16,864 people have been discharged so far, it said, adding Jaipur has so far reported 519 deaths, Jodhpur 307, Ajmer 222, Kota 169, Bikaner 167, Udaipur 123, Bharatpur 120, Pali 109 and Sikar 101.

