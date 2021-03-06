Left Menu

Odisha logs 54 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 3,37,674

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:31 IST
Odisha on Saturday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases pushing the coronavirus caseload to 3,37,674, a health department official said.

The state during the day registered 88 patients recovering from the highly infectious disease which took the total number of cured persons to 3,34,990, which is 99.12 per cent of the caseload, the official said.

The states case fatality ratio stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is 4 percent, he said.

The new cases were detected in 15 of the state's 30 districts, with 32 cases reported from different quarantines while the remaining 22 were local contact cases, he said.

Only Sundergarh district reported new positive cases in double digits at 10, followed by Balasore with seven and Khurda six.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,917 as no fresh fatality has been reported since Wednesday. The state has also reported the death of 53 other COVID-19 positive patients due to comorbidities, the official said.

Currently the state has 714 active COVID-19 cases, which is 0.21 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha has so far tested over 84.51 lakh samples for COVIDd-19, including 24,222 on Friday.

The state's positivity rate stands at 4 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

